Basically, YouTube TV is taking the place of a traditional local broadcast station.
From expansions in new markets to launching a full-fledged smart TV app, YouTube TV saw some big improvements throughout 2017. As we're getting ready to close out the first month of 2018, it's been confirmed that YouTube TV will be the official broadcaster of all upcoming LAFC soccer games.
Even if you're not into soccer like me (sorry, Andrew), this is a big step for YouTube TV. Rather than partnering with a local network station in Los Angeles (such as NBC or FOX), LAFC is partnering with YouTube TV instead. This means that 30 of the 34 LAFC games for this upcoming season will be shown on YouTube TV, and each will come with 30-minute pre and post-game shows.
Local LAFC broadcasts will be region-restricted to folks in Los Angeles, but you can still use YouTube TV (or any other television provider) to tune into the 16 nationally-broadcasted games that'll air on ESPN, FOX, and FS1 no matter where you are in the U.S.
This is a big step forward for YouTube TV, and even though LAFC co-owner Chard Hurley is a co-founder and former CEO of YouTube, this is hopefully a sign of more things to come for the service.
You will need to subscribe to YouTube TV if you're in LA and want to watch as many LAFC matches as possible, and this will cost you $35/month following a 7-day free trial. LAFC also reminds us that local subscribers will be able to access KABC 7, CBS 2, KTTV FOX 11 and KNBC 4 local stations, too.
YouTube TV already has 300,000 users less than a year after launch
Why its stupid:
*Not everyone willing to cut the cord.
*Even if you are, may want different streaming service
*Limited channel lineup compared to other services
*Very limited Spanish speaking sports networks (No unimas/univision/fox deportes) What about ur spanish speaking base?
I have YouTube TV and it sucks that I can't catch New York Red Bulls games because there's no MSG Network. But at least I have options elsewhere. This being your only option and a limited one at that seems pretty dumb.
LAFC announced it was going to release a separate TV/radio deal for Spanish broadcasts, so that should cover that. I think LAFC understands the importance of the Spanish-speaking fan.
I know, but what about people who are bilingual? Plenty of people including myself watch both English and Spanish broadcasts. Even specific to MLS depending on the game I catch the English or Spanish broadcast. Just seems really dumb to limit people the way they are.
That's not the point though. What if I want to listen to the English broadcasts for the LAFC games even though I'm Hispanic? Fine, I bite the bullet and pay $35 a month (ridiculous as hell to begin with.) But what if that's just too expensive to do that alongside having cable, so I cut the cord? Well, now I'm screwed because great, I get the LAFC games in English, but now I'm beat on all the Spanish content, especially with soccer since there's no Unimas, Univision, or Fox Deportes. It's just a dumb overly complicated mess.
Oh!!!! I can hardly wait to not watch!
I would be pissed if my team did this. It is bad enough that they are on a Fox Sports Regional instead of a local OTA channel like they used to be. Greedy bastards.
USA: What's soccer?
The sport that's averaging the 3rd most in attendance of the big leagues, sport that's the fastest growing in the US, sport where a few teams are getting better attendance and selling more merchandise than their local MLB teams, sport that's ******** on all but basketball in youth sport growth. That one.