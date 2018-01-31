Basically, YouTube TV is taking the place of a traditional local broadcast station.

From expansions in new markets to launching a full-fledged smart TV app, YouTube TV saw some big improvements throughout 2017. As we're getting ready to close out the first month of 2018, it's been confirmed that YouTube TV will be the official broadcaster of all upcoming LAFC soccer games.

Even if you're not into soccer like me (sorry, Andrew), this is a big step for YouTube TV. Rather than partnering with a local network station in Los Angeles (such as NBC or FOX), LAFC is partnering with YouTube TV instead. This means that 30 of the 34 LAFC games for this upcoming season will be shown on YouTube TV, and each will come with 30-minute pre and post-game shows.

Local LAFC broadcasts will be region-restricted to folks in Los Angeles, but you can still use YouTube TV (or any other television provider) to tune into the 16 nationally-broadcasted games that'll air on ESPN, FOX, and FS1 no matter where you are in the U.S.

This is a big step forward for YouTube TV, and even though LAFC co-owner Chard Hurley is a co-founder and former CEO of YouTube, this is hopefully a sign of more things to come for the service.

You will need to subscribe to YouTube TV if you're in LA and want to watch as many LAFC matches as possible, and this will cost you $35/month following a 7-day free trial. LAFC also reminds us that local subscribers will be able to access KABC 7, CBS 2, KTTV FOX 11 and KNBC 4 local stations, too.

