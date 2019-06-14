A pleasant surprise is greeting some YouTube TV subscribers this evening — free Showtime through Sept. 5. Flip on YouTube TV on any of your devices and you'll be hit with a huge announcement telling you to check out YouTube TV from a computer (that'd be at tv.youtube.com to claim the free offer.

A couple clicks later, and you've got yourself 90 days or so of the premium network.

Note that if you're taking advantage of YouTube TV's multiple accounts (you can have as many as six) you'll need to turn on that free offer individually on each account. At the end of the free period, the subscription will be canceled and you won't be billed for more. If you cancel the trial during the three free months, that's it — you won't be able to start it back up again.

Here's the official fine print: