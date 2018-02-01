Available for all Roku TVs and select streaming boxes/sticks.

YouTube TV gained a lot of traction in the live Internet TV market last year, and its 2018 is already off to a great start. Just a day after announcing that it'd be the official broadcaster for LAFC soccer matches, an official YouTube TV app is now available on Roku.

This is something we were already expecting to happen, but nonetheless, it's exciting that Roku users have yet another live TV service to choose from. The app will work the same as we've seen on past smart TV platforms, meaning you can browse through a guide of live programming, save shows to your library, search for specific content, and more.

The YouTube TV app will work on all Roku TVs, in addition to the Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Express, Roku Express Plus, Roku Premiere, Roku Premier Plus, Roku 4, Roku 3, and Roku 2.

If you're new to YouTube TV, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial and then pay $35/month for access to over 40 channels. You'll get six accounts per household, and that also comes with unlimited cloud DVR.

