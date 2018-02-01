Available for all Roku TVs and select streaming boxes/sticks.
YouTube TV gained a lot of traction in the live Internet TV market last year, and its 2018 is already off to a great start. Just a day after announcing that it'd be the official broadcaster for LAFC soccer matches, an official YouTube TV app is now available on Roku.
This is something we were already expecting to happen, but nonetheless, it's exciting that Roku users have yet another live TV service to choose from. The app will work the same as we've seen on past smart TV platforms, meaning you can browse through a guide of live programming, save shows to your library, search for specific content, and more.
The YouTube TV app will work on all Roku TVs, in addition to the Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Express, Roku Express Plus, Roku Premiere, Roku Premier Plus, Roku 4, Roku 3, and Roku 2.
If you're new to YouTube TV, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial and then pay $35/month for access to over 40 channels. You'll get six accounts per household, and that also comes with unlimited cloud DVR.
Android TV vs. Roku: Which smart TV platform is right for you?
Reader comments
YouTube TV finally comes to Roku for $35/month
Looks like the channel is already de-listed on the roku channel store. Can anyone else see it right now? Also the blog entry that many other reports reference is also taken down by Roku... Did someone at Roku jump the gun?
Same, i see nothing in the Roku channel store other than the actual Youtube app
That's a bummer, I was going to try to find it later.
It's back up and available now.
I saw the same... no listing in the store from the device or the app, but there's a link right to the channel in the blog (https://blog.roku.com/youtube-tv-is-now-available-on-roku-players-and-ro...). I added from there after signing into my account, then let the Roku sync up the new channel. After that, signed in, and was up and running.
Does anyone else have an issue with the image quality with youtube tv? Most of the time my antenna has better image quality.
Dope. Please add more channels so that I can drop DirectTV Now.
Do Rokus run Android?
YTTV really doesn't have any compelling channels to watch for $35. If I were to join a service like this, I'd go with the $20 Philo set up way more channels for your money. And app is already on Roku.
It wasn't in the channel store when I looked, but there's a link to it in the Roku blog. I added the channel to my account from there and then let the Roku sync up the new channel.
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/195316?utm_source=organic_social&u...
Just found it on my Roku. Works great so far!