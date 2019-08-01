If you've been looking to sign up for YouTube TV but just hadn't gotten to it yet — or maybe the seven-day trial just isn't long enough — today's the day. Google and YouTube TV are offering an extended 14-day trial if you sign up before Aug. 14. (Nice spot by Droid Life on this one.)

There is, of course, some fine print. First and most obvious, you need to be a new subscriber. That just makes sense. (You'll also need to not have had a subscription before, which goes back to that whole "first" thing.)

You'll also have to have valid payment when you sign up (which means through Google Pay), but you won't be charged until the trial period ends. After that? It's $49.99 a month. And you'll need to get things going by Aug. 14 to take advantage of any of this.

Here's the full fine print from Google: