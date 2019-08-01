If you've been looking to sign up for YouTube TV but just hadn't gotten to it yet — or maybe the seven-day trial just isn't long enough — today's the day. Google and YouTube TV are offering an extended 14-day trial if you sign up before Aug. 14. (Nice spot by Droid Life on this one.)
There is, of course, some fine print. First and most obvious, you need to be a new subscriber. That just makes sense. (You'll also need to not have had a subscription before, which goes back to that whole "first" thing.)
You'll also have to have valid payment when you sign up (which means through Google Pay), but you won't be charged until the trial period ends. After that? It's $49.99 a month. And you'll need to get things going by Aug. 14 to take advantage of any of this.
Here's the full fine print from Google:
Specific Offer Terms: YouTube TV Extended Free Trial
This YouTube TV 14 day trial promotion is open to participants in the United States that live in markets where YouTube TV is available between August 1, 2019 and August 14, 2019. This promotion is only open to participants who are new users and have not had a YouTube TV free trial before and is available to participants on select devices. This offer includes premium networks except Starz. Offer must be redeemed by August 14th, 2019. Valid form of payment required at sign-up but will not be charged until the trial period expires. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price, currently $49.99USD per month. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. Offer requires a Google account. Full terms here:https://www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice
After that? Enjoy the sweet two weeks of free YouTube. Take the unlimited DVR for a test drive. Kick the tires of the six family accounts. Do all that other stuff it is you do in front of the TV.
