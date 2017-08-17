YouTube TV is now available in 29 markets total.
When YouTube TV launched earlier this year, it launched in 15 heavily populated markets, including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York City. Today, Google has expanded the streaming TV service to 14 additional markets.
Here is a full list of markets YouTube TV is now available in:
- Atlanta, GA
- Baltimore, MD
- Boston, MA
- Charlotte, NC
- Chicago, IL
- Cincinnati, OH
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- Detroit, MI
- Houston, TX
- Jacksonville, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Los Angeles, CA
- Louisville, KY
- Memphis, TN
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
- Nashville, TN
- New York City, NY
- Orlando-Dayton Beach-Melbourne, FL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Phoenix, AZ
- Pittsburgh, PA
- San Antonio, TX
- San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- Seattle, WA
- Tampa, FL
- Washington, DC
- West Palm Beach, FL
The basic YouTube TV package runs for $35 per month, offering standard basic cable channels. The service also features an unlimited Cloud DVR so you can watch your favorite shows anytime. YouTube TV offers a one-month free trial, and users will receive a free Chromecast when they make their first payment, meaning either the Chromecast or the month of TV service is free, depending on how you look at it. Users can also add on Showtime for an additional $11 per month or Fox Soccer Plus for an additional $15 per month.
YouTube TV is available on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and in a web browser. Curiously missing from that list is Google's own Android TV, though every Android TV device features Chromecast built-in.
Are you ready to give YouTube TV a shot? Share your thoughts below!
Reader comments
YouTube TV is now available in 14 more markets
Just in time for me.
I think I need more reviews though about how this goes for people who watch regional sports channels.
For me it's been great. I really only got it for Angels and Ducks games. I get all my local regional sports channels so for me that is Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. We also get Fox Sports San Diego now as of a few weeks ago. I find that kinda weird since I don't live in near San Diego but close enough I guess. I don't have to ask for friends cable logins anymore and having to log in again every other day. It got to be annoying
Thanks for this! I love the idea and concept of this but it wouldn't be worth the tradeoff if my regional sports channels are not in it.
Your comment gives me hope.
Some day one of these streaming TV services will have all the channels I watch.
Unless they plan on releasing an app for something like the Apple TV or Roku or whatever, this isn't going to take off. Nobody wants to be relegated to watching tv on a phone.
It can also be casted to a chromecast or android tv. Also it can be watched on a PC. It's quite a good experience actually.
Well, they've made it at least to Louisville. Maybe my town of Lexington, KY will get it before long.
Yes! I love streaming commercials!
Hopefully they add more channels soon.
How is St. Louis not added yet!?
StL and KC are both confirmed for the next rollout per Engadget.