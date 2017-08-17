YouTube TV is now available in 29 markets total.

When YouTube TV launched earlier this year, it launched in 15 heavily populated markets, including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York City. Today, Google has expanded the streaming TV service to 14 additional markets.

Here is a full list of markets YouTube TV is now available in:

Atlanta, GA

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, OH

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Nashville, TN

New York City, NY

Orlando-Dayton Beach-Melbourne, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

San Antonio, TX

San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Washington, DC

West Palm Beach, FL

The basic YouTube TV package runs for $35 per month, offering standard basic cable channels. The service also features an unlimited Cloud DVR so you can watch your favorite shows anytime. YouTube TV offers a one-month free trial, and users will receive a free Chromecast when they make their first payment, meaning either the Chromecast or the month of TV service is free, depending on how you look at it. Users can also add on Showtime for an additional $11 per month or Fox Soccer Plus for an additional $15 per month.

YouTube TV is available on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and in a web browser. Curiously missing from that list is Google's own Android TV, though every Android TV device features Chromecast built-in.

Are you ready to give YouTube TV a shot? Share your thoughts below!

Learn more about YouTube TV!