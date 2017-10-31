Cutting the cord was a good choice.
Back in September, I decided to give YouTube TV a try and see whether it was actually as awesome as it claimed to be. Like plenty of other folks, I was tired of paying an exorbitant amount of money just to get access to the handful of shows that I wanted to watch on various networks. Suffice to say, I fell in love with the app and its capabilities, and I can't stop talking about.
I've got everything you want to know about whether YouTube TV is worth it for you.
Affordable
The first thing that piqued my interest with YouTube TV was the price. I'm used to paying well upwards of $100 in order to access everything that I want to watch. My cable subscription, bundled with internet access, cost $190 every month. While switching to YouTube TV doesn't eliminate that price, it does cut it in half.
A subscription is only $30 a month. The cheapest cable-only package available near me started at $60 a month and was limited to basic channels. Now, I'm pretty thrifty and I try to save money wherever possible. Getting access to Supernatural, The Walking Dead, The Good Place, and more without having to deal with a cable company seemed like it was too good to be true. It wasn't.
With my subscription, I can DVR all of my favorite shows to be watched later, or I can catch them live as they air. I've always been a big fan of keeping up with a handful of shows, but I've never been great at remembering when they air. With Verizon or Comcast, I'd have to pay extra for each DVR, but that just isn't an issue here.
The price gets me everything that I want, without being a major expenditure each month.
Versatile
With a normal cable package, you're essentially limited to the television that is hooked up to a cable box. With YouTube TV, you're able to watch your shows wherever you are. I can catch up on last night's episode of The Walking Dead at home on the TV or right on my phone while I'm on the train. There are no massive hoops to jump through, and the app works great no matter where I happen to be.
Since it has full Chromecast support, I can cast it to the big screen if I want to really see everything that is going on. I was lucky enough to already have a Chromecast in the house, but there is an offer for a free Chromecast after you've paid for the first month of YouTube TV. This means that no matter where I am, I can catch up on my shows, share them with friends, and check out live sports, movies, news and more.
The versatile nature of YouTube TV means that it's great for everyone, no matter what kind of TV you enjoy watching.
Access to my favorites
Of course, the real reason I can't stop talking about how awesome YouTube TV is is the magnitude of programming that I get access to. The CW, AMC, Chiller, BBC America, Bravo, and plenty more are all available. While not every network has opted in, all of the shows that I was already attached to are available.
I can easily add new shows to my DVR, check out the movies playing on cable, and of course, I get access to tons of Football coverage. Since I really only needed access to a handful of networks, the offering from YouTube TV is fantastic. Even better, if I start watching midseason, I still get access to all episodes from that season.
YouTube TV is the complete package
Between the price, the availability of programming, and the versatility, YouTube TV is the perfect package. I supplement it with Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Now, because I binge watch constantly. But I cannot emphasize enough how awesome this app is, which is why I've been telling absolutely everyone about it, from close friends to random folks in the checkout line at GameStop.
If you've been considering cutting the cord, take my word for it: YouTube TV is worth every penny.
Reader comments
I tried to cut the cord, but ultimately found that cable + internet through Xfinity was only marginally more expensive than internet from Xfinity + Youtube TV, so I went with the all-in-one solution. That's how the cable companies get you, they make their internet only packages too expensive. Here's to hoping Google Fiber keeps growing.
I did the same. For $20 more (including all taxes and fees) than YouTubeTV I could get a dvr, a second television, 140 channels and the ability to skip ANY commercial on shows I DVR. TouTubeTV makes you watch the "on demand" version of shows that you DVR which are full of unskippable commercials. Its too bad that "cutting the cord" means cutting your ability to skip commercials.
No need for that additional Hulu subscription the author needs either which makes a "real" 140 channel cable subscription/DVR package just $8/m more than YouTubeTV+Hulu.
Not always. A lot of DVR content I watched during my 1 month with it was the "recorded" version where i could time shift past commercials. I think it depends on the network
I signed up for the free trial, but cancelled after realizing there's no Roku or Xbox one support. I don't want to have to cast via my phone. C'mon Youtube, Roku support would guarantee you a ton of new customers!
edit: after posting this comment, I just came across this article on Engadget: https://www.engadget.com/2017/10/30/youtube-tv-living-room-apps/
Yay!
This. I absolutely do NOT want to have to cast all my television. I want a direct tv interface.
They also have probably the weakest channel lineup. It doesn't have all the channels I watch, so it is not worth it to me.
The killer is that DirectvNow has all the channels I watch...but no DVR! WTF? They add that and I'm converted.
I agree, the lack of a "set top box" is a big draw back. I did hear that the Navida Shield is going to be one of the first to have a Youtube TV app very soon. I tried Hulu, Sling, PS Vue, and Youtube TV. Ultimately I stuck with Hulu and a Roku stick.
I'd like to try it but it's only offered in a town down the turnpike from us. So until then, I'll continue with Hulu and Netflix, and my Tivo OTA.
I'll stick with PlayStation Vue on the Fire TV, it is as close to perfect I can get, it would be perfect if they would offer the History Channel/A&E, but for $35 I get every other channel I need, plus a DVR, all locals, and app credentials.
Same here, I enrolled in the free trial for Youtube tv and cancelled the next day. I like the Vue's interface better, I still get an unlimited DVR, I can but don't have to cast the shows and I get all my sports stations. The lack of TBS and TNT (and the cast only interface) killed Youtube Tv for me. I know they just announced actual apps, but I am enjoying Vue to much to switch.
As channel lineups change, I may reconsider. I'll probably be giving Directv now a chance once they implement their DVR functionality.
I recently cut down my cable to basics. But to watch baseball playoffs i went through each service on a free trial week by free trial week process. I should have noted my experience better but my initial thoughts where
1st used SlingTV and was amazed. Thought it was GREAT. app was fast and interface on my Fire TV was good
2nd DirectTV Now, even better than Sling. First thing to mention is the picture. The HD on direct TV was much smoother than Sling. I also enjoyed the app interface more. on Sling I would actually have a hard time finding FS1 or searhcing "baseball"
3rd PS Vue. Honestly didn't think it matched Direct TV in interface and picture Quality. Now I should mention again I am using the Fire TV so maybe on a PlayStation is smoother.
I'm curious what I will think of YouTube...But so far Direct TV Now is the winner plus if I do want ot buy in, I get $25 monthly credit being an At&t customer.
I was doing playstation vue as well but had to give up bc of my NFL addiction couldnt be satisfied any other way than going back to directv and leveraging my aTT wireless to get a discount that trumped PVUE. I also tried youtube TV but lack of HIstory and CW was problem for me, and there was no way to avoid watching commercials on recorded content ant that is a big deal to me, and same NFL problem.
Now that they're releasing an Xbox One app and I'm planning a move soon, and will probably only get internet there, it seems like the right time to give it a try
YouTube TV is good for me. It happens to include almost all the channels I watch. Only other channel I would ask for is pbs. A huge plus for me is the regional sports channels and dvr.
Edit: I also don't have a problem casting from my phone, desktop or laptop.
I have cut the cord, switched to YouTube TV and have not looked back. :)
I know YouTube TV is just starting to get its momentum but are there any plans to expand the channel lineup?
they expanded the lineup once adding about 6 channels
I may have to try this. My only concern is I would like to be able to cast my screen without using Chromecast when I travel? I've tried this but have trouble connecting it to hotel WiFi networks. I'll be glad when all TV's ate standard with the cast screen feature.
Could someone comment more about SlingTV vs YTTV? I have had Sling for almost three years, I have the legacy blue for $20 and that gives me about 35 channels.
I cannot comment as to YouTube, but PS Vue is way more reliable for live TV than Sling. That is the big thing that turned me off Sling is that if you wanted to watch a popular TV show like walking dead or a big game you just knew it would sputter and buffer and crash all throughout. I even tried out a 1 week trial not long ago just to see if they had fixed it since there was a game on a channel I was not subscribed to on Vue and it wasn't any better than a year ago when I had the service.
Needs Roku Support!