YouTube TV has become one of the top names in the world of live television streaming, and one of the service's main goals last year was supporting more and more platforms. Keeping that trend alive, YouTube TV is finally adding support for its second desktop web browser.

Since launch, YouTube TV has only been viewable on a computer while using Google Chrome. This sort of made sense considering Google's ownership of both services, but it was irritating nonetheless. However, as noted by the eagle eyes at YourTechExplained, YouTube TV now works with Firefox.

On the "supported devices" page for YouTube TV under "system requirements" for a computer, it reads —