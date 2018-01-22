Hulu with Live TV has even more subscribers at 450,000.
In early 2018, Internet-based live TV services are bigger than ever. Sling TV acted as the catalyst for this market in January 2015, and it's continued to grow since then. Google and Hulu are two of the younger entities with their YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV services, but according to sources that spoke with CNBC, they're already seeing substantial growth.
YouTube TV first launched in April of 2017 in just five markets, but following regular expansions to new areas, the service has already picked up 300,000 customers. Hulu's live TV service launched just a month later, and it's already acquired 450,000 subscribers (not including those that signed up with recent promotions).
Both YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV serve the same main purpose, but they cater to different people. YouTube TV is the easy choice for folks that are heavily invested into Google's ecosystem, but Hulu with Live TV makes more sense if you're someone that already watches a lot of Hulu's regular, non-live content.
As we go throughout 2018, we'll likely see an increase in both subscribers for existing services and more companies try to get a piece of the action. We already know that Verizon and T-Mobile are working on their own live TV services, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple more launch alongside them.
If you're subscribed to a live TV streaming service, which one and why? I've personally been using Philo since it came out late last year and have really been enjoying my time with it.
Reader comments
We had YouTube TV at first, but made the switch over to Hulu TV for $5 more because of the channel offerings.
Yeah. We've had it for about a month. Seems like a decent service. My GF uses it more than me, but she wants to switch to Sling because it has the same, or maybe even a few more, options for a little bit less money.
I used to have Sling, and at least as of April of last year, setting the channels aside (they're mostly but not all the same) it just doesn't come technically close to YTTV. Sling sputters where YTTV is seamless; on demand starts up instantly, where Sling frequently peters out (as of a year ago, Sling wouldn't even let you resume your place in something you'd previously started, and if there were ads, forget scrubbing through the show to find your place). Maybe this has gotten better in the last few months, but on experience alone I would take YTTV over Sling.
Do you have an issue starting a recorded show while it is still being recorded? I can't figure out how to watch a show from the beginning without rewind g it because it always starts at the live spot.
You tube offers more local channels in my area. Whichever streaming TV service can figure out how to get local channels to everyone they will take a huge lead.
It's my go-to right now. I did have Vue but prefer the interface and DVR of YT TV. Yes, it's missing some channels but I'm not too worried about that.
****** selection and requiring a casting device to be able to watch it on an actual television...that's why. Getting the app on Roku and/or FireTV it the biggest way to hold subscribers...
Oh...and get channels that people want!
PS Vue is what I have used and it is fantastic. unlimited DVR, 5 screens at once, competitive pricing, great apps for all platforms (iPad, Android, Fire TV, etc, etc
I've enjoyed 3 streaming tv services-
PSVue - loved the number of available channels including live- hated that I couldn't access much if I wasn't on my home network
SlingTV - good combo of channels and lower price and much of it is available even away from my home Internet network
YouTubeTV - dead simple to use with unlimited DVR but missing CNN and Discovery, a bit pricey for the number of channels
YTTV just needs to get more content rights, but hopefully more come this year as I'm sure some exclusivity will expire.
At first I read that as "YouTube TV already has 300,000 users less, a year after launch"...
I totally did the same thing the first time I looked at it haha
Same here. I think because of the placement of the comma and for a huge company like YouTube/Google 300,000 isn't very many so it made more sense in my mind that they lost that many.
I did too...and I was thinking "Why did I cut the cord for YouTube TV?" Glad I read it again...
I'm in the Indianapolis Market and love YTTV. Outside of missing 1 local channel (not reeeeeaaaaally missing it) it's been great. The bonus of 6 accounts being able to use it means that if I want to watch something else, I'm not tied to watching what my kids want to watch and vice-versa.
I've cut DirecTV out and went to YouTube TV. It is "just enough' TV for us as we don't watch a lot. Sadly, our NBC affiliate didn't sign on to YouTubeTV at first but they said they are coming soon. I wish it had NFL Network and HGTV but it'll do.
HGTV please!
Comcast. Why? Because it comes with my cable package.
YTTV primarily because I can subscribe and give it to my 4 kids in their homes and to my momma out of state. Very few hiccups and easy to use. Irony alert: Comcast/Xfinity is my ISP... 🤣
I also have yttv & Hulu free from Sprint. I'm about to call dish in the next few hours to cancel. Saving over $100/mo. I just wish I could watch nfl on my phone and It had HGTV & travel channel. Maybe nfl network too.
Hulu does have hgtv, I watch it all the time.
