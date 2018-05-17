YouTube TV has added a couple new channels to its lineup. Both are available in all regions (that's not always the case when it comes to YouTube TV), and both are available now.

TYT — that's short for The Young Turks — is the video arm of "the largest online talk, news and entertainment networks for the connected generation." The progressive network boasts more than 200 million viewers a month and ranks highly among millennials.

The full TYT Network includes 12 owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, What the Flick?!, ThinkTank, TYT Sports, TYT Interviews, TYT Politics, TYT Investigates, Pop Trigger and Nerd Alert.

That takes care of the politics. Now it's time for food.

Tastemade was born in 2012 and also sports some 200 million monthly viewers. It's produced in 8 languages. It is, in their own words: