September is Hispanic Heritage Month and YouTube TV has announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its options for Spanish-language content with the addition of three channels. Joining Universo and Telemundo are three additional channels, including Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión.
The best part is that new channels are being added to YouTube TV at no additional cost, which is great for anyone hoping to tune into the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards in November.
Additionally, YouTube TV is preparing to introduce a new add-on that will bring even more Spanish-language content to the platform. While there aren't full details regarding a release date, cost, or a full list of programs it will include, networks such as Sony Cine, CNN Español, Discovery en Español, Estrella TV, Cinelatino, and Fox Deportes were mentioned.
Coming even sooner, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to sign up for and watch Pantaya content, which is a popular streaming platform with tons of together Spanish-language movies and shows. The app is already available on the best Android TVs, but bringing it to YouTube TV will make it easier to house all your favorite content in one place.
Pantaya will arrive on YouTube TV "in the coming weeks" and will cost $5.99/month, which is already the standard price for the service.
YouTube TV isn't exactly the cheapest around at $65/month, but it's comparable to other live TV options out there and offers a decent selection of networks. The platform recently introduced a new package that brings 4K streaming and offline downloads, although it will cost an additional $10 per month. That said, if you're looking to cut the cord and want access to some of the best Spanish language content, YouTube TV might be worth looking into when its new package launches.
