YouTube TV gained another optional add-on, bringing some 16 channels of Starz for $9 a month. As always, you'll get a free seven-day trial before being charged, so you can test things out to see if you actually want to purchase the movie network.

That includes the East and West feeds of the main Starz and Starz encore channels, along with other offshoots of each.

Here's the full breakdown of what you'll get:

Starz (East)

Starz (West)

Starz Edge

Starz in Black

Starz Comedy

Starz Cinema

Starz Kids & Family

Starz Encore (East)

Starz Encore (West)

Starz Encore Action

Starz Encore Classic

Starz Encore Black

Starz Encore Family

Starz Encore Suspense

Starz Encore Westerns

Starz Encore Español

To add the new Starz channels — or any of the other add-ons for YouTube TV, which include Showtime, Fox Soccer Plus, Shudder and Sundance Now — you'll need to go into your YouTube TV settings (which you can get to directly through this link if you're logged in) and select the package you want to add.

Just be sure to cancel before the trial runs out if you decide Starz isn't your thing.