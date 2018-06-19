YouTube TV gained another optional add-on, bringing some 16 channels of Starz for $9 a month. As always, you'll get a free seven-day trial before being charged, so you can test things out to see if you actually want to purchase the movie network.
That includes the East and West feeds of the main Starz and Starz encore channels, along with other offshoots of each.
Here's the full breakdown of what you'll get:
- Starz (East)
- Starz (West)
- Starz Edge
- Starz in Black
- Starz Comedy
- Starz Cinema
- Starz Kids & Family
- Starz Encore (East)
- Starz Encore (West)
- Starz Encore Action
- Starz Encore Classic
- Starz Encore Black
- Starz Encore Family
- Starz Encore Suspense
- Starz Encore Westerns
- Starz Encore Español
To add the new Starz channels — or any of the other add-ons for YouTube TV, which include Showtime, Fox Soccer Plus, Shudder and Sundance Now — you'll need to go into your YouTube TV settings (which you can get to directly through this link if you're logged in) and select the package you want to add.
Just be sure to cancel before the trial runs out if you decide Starz isn't your thing.