Back in 2015, YouTube Red launched as a way for people to get an even better YouTube experience than what was offered in the free version. For $9.99/month, YouTube Red gave you access to ad-free videos, all-new original shows, and much more.
YouTube Red is now being replaced by YouTube Premium, and for folks that are hardcore or just moderate YouTube users, it's definitely worth checking out.
What's included?
As mentioned above, YouTube Premium comes with a load of goodies that make its monthly fee well worth the asking price.
All of the old features from YouTube Red are here, including:
- Ad-free videos
- Play videos in the background
- Download videos for offline use
- Access to all YouTube Originals content
In addition to these perks, a YouTube Premium subscription also gives you full access to YouTube Music. With a YouTube Premium plan, you can use YouTube Music to listen to music without ads, let your tunes play in the background, and download songs/playlists for offline listening.
How much does it cost?
That's all fine and dandy, but how much will you be paying for all this?
YouTube Premium costs $11.99/month, and you can cancel or change your plan at any time. However, YouTube now has a second, more affordable option you can check out called YouTube Music.
What's the deal with YouTube Music?
For a cheaper $9.99/month, you can subscribe to YouTube Music. That monthly fee will allow you to listen to music ad-free, let songs play in the background, and download them so you can keep jamming even when you're without an internet connection, but you won't get any of the perks in the bullet list above.
If you subscribe to YouTube Music but decide you want to upgrade to YouTube Premium later on, you can make that change at any time.
You'll access your tunes through the recently upgraded YouTube Music app, and while new features are in the works, it's already pretty great in its current form.
Download: YouTube Music (free)
What if I was already subscribed to YouTube Red?
YouTube Premium is a pretty great deal, but old YouTube Red subscribers might think differently. YouTube Premium has all of the same features that were previously found in Red, but it now costs $2 more each month.
Thankfully, if you were previously subscribed to YouTube Red on or before May 21, 2018, you get access to all of YouTube Premium for YouTube Red's old pricing of $9.99/month.
