Google finally launched YouTube Music on Wear OS smartwatches last month, but the app is compatible only with Wear OS 3, leaving older smartwatches out in the cold. Now, a developer has found a way to work around that limitation.

Alexandru Pop, a software developer, has been able to port the smartphone version of the YouTube Music app to a smartwatch running Wear OS 2.0 (via XDA Developers). However, the ported version lacks proper optimization. For example, it doesn't adjust to the smaller display of the smartwatch, so some areas of the app don't fit well in the screen.

Even after the developer made some changes to its UI, the app still fell short of the necessary scaling in order to display properly on the screen. This limitation affected the way you access some of the app's functions. Nonetheless, it works as expected.