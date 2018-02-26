If you've ever hosted a livestream, chances are you did so on YouTube Live. YouTube's feature set for livestreaming is already pretty great, but now it's getting even better with four new features .

First off, Google's finally launching something that it announced almost a year ago at Google I/O 2017 — IFTTT integration with Super Chat. Super Chats are paid comments you can make during a live stream to support your favorite creators and make sure your question/comment is seen above everyone else's, and with them now supporting IFTTT, creators can have them trigger various Internet-connected gadgets, such as lights, switches, and much more. Along with this, Super Chat is also finally coming to the YouTube app on iOS.

Also new is automatically captioned livestreams. YouTube's using the same captioning system that's been in place since 2009, and it'll initially be available in English when it's launched in the coming weeks.

Alongside these two additions, YouTube Live is also picking up Live chat replays so you can see the entire conversation that took place during a stream after it's gone off-air and new location tags will allow you to filter livestreams based on where they were recorded.

If you're a livestreamer, do any of these features draw you to use YouTube Live over a competing service?

