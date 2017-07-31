You can now subscribe to the best of Canadian YouTube.

YouTube has launched a channel to "shine a spotlight" on Canadian talent.

The channel, called Spotlight Canada, consolidates music, comedy, and esoterica, along with popular news and sports clips, in a single place, and will change monthly, according to a post on Google Canada's blog.

The list comes in the form of video playlists, celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary and some of its most popular celebrities, including The Tragically Hip's Gord Downie and former ISS astronaut, Chris Hadfield, along with up-and-coming artists like Mike Tompkins, who also happens to be Canada's first Creator on the Rise.

Finally, there's a great spotlight on indigenous Canadian musicians, including the award-winning (and, frankly, amazing) A Tribe Called Red.