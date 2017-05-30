A subtle tweak that should simplify the experience for many users.
YouTube is once again tweaking its Android app interface, aiming to hopefully clean things up and make the most-used YouTube functions easier to quickly reach. The crux of the new interface is the move to a bottom navigation bar that lets you quickly tap one of five tabs: home, trending, subscriptions, shared and library. The trending and subscription tabs use a familiar bubble interface at the top of the page to let you refine your view.
Outside of the tabs moving from the top of the interface to the bottom, not much else has changed to our eyes. The live video button is no longer a floating action button and now has a permanent place in the top bar, and your account icon is also stuck up on the top bar rather than in a submenu.
The YouTube app listing in Google Play hasn't actually been updated for a few days, but we're actually seeing this new interface arrive without a distinct update to the app itself. To force the update we just force-closed the app and reopened it. This is likely rolling out in waves, though, so be patient if it doesn't arrive right away.
Reader comments
YouTube changes its app interface yet again, moving to bottom tab navigation
Where....is.... the....DARK....Theme!
The dark theme would be sweet
+
+++++
C'mon Google! Dark theme! Or even better release a theme engine an let people who are cooler than you do it!
Well they're offering a dark theme in the new desktop preview ... so one would hope that's coming to the production-level app too.
Tall phone syndrome.
Exactly^
About time too. All android apps should do this cos tabs at the top are a pain to reach.
No. Tabs at the bottom are a pain to reach. Tabs at the top allow swiping.
Sigh. I miss the swiping feature already.
i like it better than the old version
Overall I like it, except when I try to click the search button I find myself accidentally pulling my account settings instead. Those two tabs are too close to each other for my fat fingers.
I had it for about a month now, tbh I though this update has been rolled out to more people already
Funny thing. After I read this article and closed the YouTube app and reopened it, I got the new layout. What I don't like it how I can't swipe anymore to get to another page, like the Trending like, Subscriptions etc. It feels like a more fluid and faster interface, but that swiping though.
Going to iOS design language, away from Material Design...
Just had it go live... No swiping sucks. I just want to set subscriptions as the default screen, I don't care about the first two useless tabs, which i believe are titled "badly targeted ads" and "literal garbage".