Google's live television service continues its big screen expansion.

Earlier this month, Google finally released a YouTube TV app for Android TV and Xbox One consoles after months of patiently waiting. It was announced that the app would be making its way to more devices in the near future, and the latest ones to join the bunch include smart TVs from Samsung and LG.

Smart TVs from Samsung and LG that came out in either 2016 or 2017 can now get the YouTube TV app, and downloading it is pretty simple.

If you're in camp Samsung, go to "Apps" within the app launcher, head over to the list of recommended applications you can download, and find YouTube TV. For LG televisions, go to the LG Content Store, search for "YouTube TV", and download it once you've found it.

You can't currently sign up for YouTube TV from the TV app, so you'll need to first do so on your phone or computer if you don't already have an account.

Also, if you own older televisions from Samsung or LG that were released in 2014 or 2015, Google says a YouTube TV app will be available soon for them as well.

YouTube TV finally gets a proper Android TV app