There may or may not be further consequences for Logan Paul, but his video is gone forever.
One of the big things missing from the mess caused by YouTuber Logan Paul uploading a video of a suicide was an actual statement from YouTube on the subject. The original video was pulled from YouTube the same day it was published, but it was re-uploaded hundreds of times and continued to cause problems throughout the week. Still, no official statement from the company on what would be happening to stop this kind of thing from happening again.
Today YouTube addressed the situation through five tweets promising potential action. Eventually.
An open letter to our community:— YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018
Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You're right to be. You deserve to know what's going on.
In its open letter, YouTube made it clear it was listening to the YouTube community and working on solutions internally. Among those solutions is a way to prevent the suicide video or other like it from ever making its way to YouTube. The company also claims to be looking at further consequences for Logan Paul. As a result of violating the terms of service, Paul's account will have earned a "strike" against its ability to monetize videos. Multiple strikes results in monetization being deactivated or the account being banned, but it's not clear this is what YouTube has in mind if further action is taken.
Preventing violent videos from hitting YouTube has been a "priority" for the company for quite a while now, and success has clearly been limited. If new steps to block this kind of content are announced officially, it will be interesting to see how effective it truly is.
Reader comments
YouTube apologizes for Logan Paul, sort of
What an insensitive *******
Youtube doesn't care because he is their Golden Boy. Funny they take down other Youtuber's videos talking about Logan Paul yet leave his garbage up there.
Never heard of him, nor of this controversy until 5 seconds ago... And I watch YouTube daily.
I never heard of him either until MKBHD had tweeted about it and AC ran the story about unsubscribing from Youtube channels. But it appears some of his fans did not like my comment... hahah boo hoo
Same. Never heard of him before this. Glad I didn't.
Not You Tube's place to apologize. Just a content provider.
Agreed. It would be like Comcast apologizing for my uncle's visiting of inappropriate websites.
you're wrong in that statement... YouTube censors **** as a content provider, much similar to the way public TV stations do and in this case they fscked up and let material that shouldn't have seen the light of day get out
Public tv is heavily regulated by an overwatch committee. YouTube shouldn't be.
The problem YouTube has is that any action taken to stop further Logan Paul-like videos is going to end up targeting the wrong videos.
We've seen this before with ContentID and their ad-friendly program. No reason to expect it to not be the case here.
Did anybody even watch the video? Yeah he was clowning around up until he ran across the dead body. Once he realized the gravity of the situation here immediately changed his time. Logan Paul did absolutely nothing wrong. He has no business apologizing to people who don't matter. It's always those sitting on their worthless a$$ who talk the most trash about those who make things happen. I 100% Logan Paul.
I think we can all agree there are some sick people out there in this world and Logan Paul is one of them... judging from your comment, you belong in that group too. Any sane normal person would have stopped the cameras when they came across something like this, but this insensitive c-unit kept filming and laughing and yes, I have seen the video. If you take a look at any of the other videos he had while in Japan it's quite obvious this c-unit has no respect for anyone or other cultures.
World's a dark place. You can hide from it or live in it and accept it's failings.
I haven't seen the video and didnt know who this guy was until this hit the press but what he filmed is reality as sad as it is.
You're as big a ******* ass hole as he is.
Did you watched the whole video ? I didnt cause I find him annoying. But every reviewer said he was laughing and even making jokes of the dead body.