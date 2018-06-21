This past Monday, Google announced one of Android Messages' most long-awaited features — an official web client that allows you to send and receive texts right from your computer.

The interface Google showed off looks incredibly sleek, but unfortunately for a lot of users, they've been left waiting for the update to drop without any clear indication as to when that'll happen. Google's rolling this out as a server-side update, meaning that it's being expanded to more and more handsets over this week.

Taking a quick look through the AC forums, we can see that some folks have already been graced with Google's goodwill —

Martin Holl

Got it. Looks alright, a bit delay in updating, but otherwise fine. If it works as I hope, it might replace Pulse on my phone.

Scott337

The app update with Web Messages support is rolling out slowly. My wife's Z2 Play just received the app update. But nothing for my Z Force yet. It takes time to hit all phones, I guess.

Then again, there are plenty of users that are still waiting.

Nauga

I feel like Charlie Brown collecting rocks at Halloween. My Messages app got updated to 3.3.044, but I still don't have a "Messages for web" option.

TraderGary

You must be on a beta. I've got 3.3.043 but I don't see that 3 dot menu.

What about you? Do you have access to Android Messages' web client yet?

