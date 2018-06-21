This past Monday, Google announced one of Android Messages' most long-awaited features — an official web client that allows you to send and receive texts right from your computer.

The interface Google showed off looks incredibly sleek, but unfortunately for a lot of users, they've been left waiting for the update to drop without any clear indication as to when that'll happen. Google's rolling this out as a server-side update, meaning that it's being expanded to more and more handsets over this week.

Taking a quick look through the AC forums, we can see that some folks have already been graced with Google's goodwill —