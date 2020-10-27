Today is a great day to stop worrying about hard drive space. Amazon has a selection of Seagate hard drives on sale, and they are all down to low prices. The drives are brand new and Seagate covers all of them with at least a one-year warranty. The drives come in a variety of "flavors" based on what you need, so be sure to look through the whole thing.

Limited Time Seagate Backup Plus Slim, Game Drive, and other External Hard Drives What do you need your storage for? Playing games? Storing tons of movies and photos? Something portable that will travel well? Seagate has you covered in this sale. Get the drive that fits your needs. All covered by at least a one-year warranty. Up to 35% off See at Amazon

For example, if you need something ultra portable you can keep in a backpack without worrying about, grab the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB drive for $52.99. That's almost its lowest price ever with only last year's Black Friday sales beating it by $3. The Backup Plus Slim is compact and designed for portability, and it's covered by a 2-year warranty instead of just a year. It uses USB 3.0 so it's a simple plug-and-play operation when you need to use it. You can also use the drive with both Mac and Windows, although you'll need to reformat it to use it with Mac's Time Machine.

Getting ready for the new Xbox Series X? Or just starting to fill up the hard drive on your old console because you've had it for so long? Grab the Seagate 4TB Xbox Game Drive on sale for $87.99. That's a lot of extra space for that price, and it's $32 off what it normally goes for. This is easily its lowest price drop on Amazon. Plus, the Game Drive is designed to work with the Xbox specifically and even comes with a 2-month membership to Xbox Game Pass.

And, hey, when all you need is just a drive built to store as much as possible, get the Seagate 10TB desktop hard drive. It's going to take you a long time to fill up 10TB. It's on sale for $169.99, which is the lowest price we've seen since May. It normally goes for around $180 and has actually been jumping in price recently as high as $240.