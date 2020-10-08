New changes are coming to Assistant on your Smart Display, Google announced today. Some of these are small quality of life changes, others will open up new ways of using these Smart Displays.

First, Google is testing new voices for Assistant that will give it a more natural-sounding tone. It will also make it easier to pay for products on Smart Displays. As reported earlier this year, Google had brought Voice Match credit card authentication to the Smart Displays, in the future, it plans to enable on display CVC entry. This means you'll be given the option to enter your card's security pin directly on your smart display if you so choose.

Google will also now allow developers to register certain actions as either education or storytelling actions through new built-in intents. The company says that it'll be moving up these actions as primary areas of investment alongside games, signifying its own intent towards pushing Smart Displays as learning tools.The company's interactive canvas, the tool that helps developers create experiences for the Nest Hub, is also being expanded to cover educational use cases. Google highlights scenarios like teaching someone to cook or explaining to them grammar rules.

Google's Baris Gultekin, Director of Product Management, explained: