A future software update will fix this, but why is it an issue in the first place?
Our phones are capable of more than ever before nowadays, and because of this, there are some things we no longer have to think about as we just expect it to work. Pretty much every phone from the past few years has been able to stream HD videos without a hitch, but for whatever reason, the all-new OnePlus 5T is currently unable to do this.
In order to stream videos in HD from the likes of YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, etc., phones need to support something called Widevine Level 1 DRM. As some users on OnePlus's forums have noted, the 5T only supports Widevine Level 3 which is capable of just SD video streams.
What's even more peculiar is that The Verge has tested and confirmed that this is an issue that also plagues the original OnePlus 5 that was released this past summer.
OnePlus says that a software update will be available in the future for the 5T that'll enable support for Widevine Level 1, but the company has failed to state why in the world this is something that wasn't supported out of the box.
We wouldn't necessarily deem this as a reason return or not purchase a 5T seeing as how it's a fix is on the way, but it's just mind-boggling as to why this is an issue in the first place.
OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5
Reader comments
What's mind-boggling to me is why people want to watch videos like movies and TV on their phone instead of on a monitor or real TV. I watch some Youtube videos on my phone (in portrait mode, where the video is tiny and resolution doesn't really matter). But that's about it. Watching a movie on my phone would be like going to the theater to see a movie on a 40" TV screen.
What's mind-boggling to me is why you can't imagine real scenarios where one would want to watch a movie on their phone.
It's true. I can't imagine real scenarios where one would want to watch a movie on a phone. My wife does it, and I don't understand how she can enjoy that when she has a perfectly good 10" tablet and real TV.
You clearly don't use public transportation.
I was going to say this. Given no choice, your phone is the only option.
If I'm at my house, it's straight to a Chromecast or a computer.
I wouldn't watch a movie at all on public transportation. Total waste of time, and I don't see how it could be enjoyable to watch on a phone no matter where you are.
Your comments are a total waste of time. For some reason I read them. Guess I have time to waste.
Music, podcasts and audio books I'd agree with. But I prefer to remain slightly aware when using public transport.
It's also just true that watching a film on a phone offers a pretty ****** experience. Generally if i care so little about a film that I'm willing to suffer it on a phone, it's not worth watching at all
But, everybody's different.
I watch Ishtar everyday on my phone.
That's mind boggling? Lmao this guy is a ****
Well reasoned, intelligent counter point. Your parents and teachers should be proud.
As a sidenote: it is not correct that it doesn't stream HD on Youtube. The problem indeed occurs on Netflix, Amazon Video,... but not on Youtube.
How was this not noticed / pointed out in the reviews of the phone? I mean, the original Oneplus 5 has been out for many months now and nobody has pointed this out until now??
This. How on earth was this unnoticed until now? I honestly wouldn't be surprised if this was not an issue at the time of release of OP5, and then something broke down with an update. Either that, or people got overly distracted by the inverted screen, and really no one noticed...
Actually you can't on many mid range phones.