Microsoft this week pushed out a major update to the Your Phone Companion app for Android, adding the ability to sync over mobile data. Now, you'll no longer have to be connected to Wi-Fi to sync your photos, messages, and notifications with the Your Phone Windows 10 app.

The feature is now live with version 3.8.4 of the Your Phone Companion app. To get started, you'll have to head to the "Sync over mobile data" portion of the app's settings. Toggle the feature on, and your phone will then sync iwth Your Phone on PC without being connected to Wi-Fi.

This update also brings a new icon. Like several of Microsoft's other recent icon updates, the Your Phone Companion app takes its design cues from the aesthetic Microsoft established for its Office apps last year.