Google is set to make its Nest thermostats smarter with a new feature that will alert users to heating and cooling system (HVAC) issues. The feature, which is now in testing, will also connect users with a professional to take a look at their HVAC system for problems.

Nest Thermostats will learn to detect unusual HVAC patterns to identify issues, based on your thermostat's historical data and current weather. For example, you may receive an email alert when your HVAC system takes longer than usual to heat your home. The email alerts, which will be sent to the Nest Home Report email list subscribers, will include a few details about the potential issue and which system (heating or cooling) could be having a problem. Users who do not wish to receive HVAC alerts can opt-out using the link that will be provided in the email.

The alerts will also include a link to fix an appointment with an HVAC via Handy. Initially, the option to book a qualified HVAC pro will only be available in 20 cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver Las Vegas, and San Diego. In the near future, Google says the option will be made available in a few more cities across the U.S.

As noted by the folks over at Android Police, however, the feature will only be able to alert you when parts of your HVAC system start wearing out. It cannot give you a heads up if a major part is about to fail.