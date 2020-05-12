Hopefully you've been taking advantage of the free month of service, but if not, there are still a few days left to stream Sling for free before the promotion comes to an end on May 15.

For nearly a month now, Sling TV has been offering free access to its streaming service for everyone in the U.S. between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST. This "Happy Hour Across America" promotion has easily been one of the best deals ever offered by a streaming service as streamers don't even need to enter billing details to start watching.

To start streaming during Sling TV's Happy Hour, you'll just need to create an account at Sling which only takes a minute or two to accomplish. Once you have an account, you'll be able to log into Sling on any device that supports the Sling TV app, such as streaming media players, smartphones, tablets, or your smart TV. Your free account allows for streaming on up to three devices all at once, so your kids can watch on their phone or tablet as well.

Sling's "Happy Hour" promotion gives you access to its Sling Blue plan, regularly priced at $30 per month. Sling Blue includes over 45 channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, E!, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., TLC, live news channels, and more, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You'll also be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue's channels so you can see what you'll have access to while streaming.