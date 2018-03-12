YouTube TV 's price hike is going into effect from tomorrow, March 13, with new subscribers having to shell out $40 a month, up $5 from the existing rate of $35. The service offers over 40 live channels — including the likes of ESPN, Disney, and Fox — and there's a native app for Android TV along with support for Chromecast .

You get access to your local stations as well as live sports, making YouTube TV a viable cord-cutting option. YouTube TV also comes with a seven-day trial, which gives you plenty of time to figure out if you want to go ahead with the monthly subscription.

The service is live in over 80 cities across the U.S., so if you're interested in taking a look, hit up the link below to subscribe to YouTube TV for $35 a month.

