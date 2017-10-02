It may not have USB ports or Wi-Fi, but the Instant Pot will no doubt become one of your favorite gadgets.
The Instant Pot 6-quart programmable pressure cooker is down to $69.99 at Amazon for today only. This multi-use slow cooker has sold around $100 for most of 2017, and the drop to $70 is its lowest price since last year's Black Friday.
The larger 8-quart version of this Instant Pot was a top-selling item during Amazon's Prime Day, and there is a good reason for it. With 14 smart programming options, you can easily cook your soup, meat, chili, rice and even sauté right inside the pot. If you aren't a fan of cleaning up after you cook, you'll be amazed at how easy one of these makes the cooking process.
Sure, it may not have Wi-Fi or a big OLED display on it, but odds are you've heard someone talk about the Instant Pot before, and may have wondered what all the hype was about. Not a whole lot of places offer serious critical reviews of kitchen appliances like this, but The Sweethome considers this one to be the best electric pressure cookers around, saying:
It's simple to use and will turn out delicious meals in a fraction of the time conventional cooking requires—you can cook black beans from scratch in 20 minutes, for example. Compared with other electric models, it has more heat settings, and it sautéed our onions better (none of the electric models brown meat all that well).
You'll get a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and a recipe booklet. The possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can make inside of the Instant Pot, so be sure to check out the Instant Pot Cookbook for $11.09 as well. It comes with 550 recipes.
The Instant Pot has a 4.6-star rating with over 21,500 reviews, which is just insane.
Was just looking at one of these the other day, but a smaller one. Crock pots are the greatest device. 👍
I agree that Crock pots are great, but just when I thought they couldn't be beat....along came the Insta-pot.
Pressure cookers are amazing and cook in a fraction of the time a Crock pot takes.
I must be half asleep, because I missed the "pressure cooker" part in the article. I was wondering why a crock pot was so expensive. Now, it makes sense and looks like a good value.
As a AC reader, I've been turned on to a few things non-related. This happened because I spend most of my time here and while its definitely not Android, it is consider tech and very very popular.
Now, about this Instapot. I love to cook, but I hate long cooking times and having to stick around to watch food on the stove or in the oven. I don't care to leave my Crock Pot on when I go out, but I'll definitely let the InstaPot cook for an hour or so while I get some things done. If you've never tried it, borrow it from a friend or go have a meal made by one. You won't regret it.
Here are a few things I've made in it: Pork loin, roast beef, taco soup, chilli, butternut squash soup, and rice. If you're on the fence about this, Youtube "Best Instapot recipes" and get your wallet ready.
You nailed our logic on why we post these things, by the way! Thank you for the support :)
People that know how to cook don't need this gimmick
They do if they want to spend less time cooking :)
pressure cooker=gimmick.. lol HERP DERP
I didn't say a pressure cooker is a gimmick. I said this one is, with all the unnecessary buttons. A real pressure cooker has zero buttons, because they're not needed.
Not sure on why some of us are up-in-arms about AC posting a Instapot deal. Scrolling down the main page its like 90% Android App or hardware related, 8% VR and stuff that can be controlled with an Android (or iOS) phone, and 2% things like the Instapot and Logitech mouse/keyboard.
Money has to come from somewhere, correct? AC isn't subscription based either. There's no paid member section, and I certainly don't see anything asking for donations. So why not make the most of whatever AD revenue they can get without clouding up the news page?
As many people that hit the front page and clicked on the story, I'm sure there have been some that decided to give it a look. And get this: there might be some of us that just found a gift idea.