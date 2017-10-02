It may not have USB ports or Wi-Fi, but the Instant Pot will no doubt become one of your favorite gadgets.

The Instant Pot 6-quart programmable pressure cooker is down to $69.99 at Amazon for today only. This multi-use slow cooker has sold around $100 for most of 2017, and the drop to $70 is its lowest price since last year's Black Friday.

The larger 8-quart version of this Instant Pot was a top-selling item during Amazon's Prime Day, and there is a good reason for it. With 14 smart programming options, you can easily cook your soup, meat, chili, rice and even sauté right inside the pot. If you aren't a fan of cleaning up after you cook, you'll be amazed at how easy one of these makes the cooking process.

Sure, it may not have Wi-Fi or a big OLED display on it, but odds are you've heard someone talk about the Instant Pot before, and may have wondered what all the hype was about. Not a whole lot of places offer serious critical reviews of kitchen appliances like this, but The Sweethome considers this one to be the best electric pressure cookers around, saying:

It's simple to use and will turn out delicious meals in a fraction of the time conventional cooking requires—you can cook black beans from scratch in 20 minutes, for example. Compared with other electric models, it has more heat settings, and it sautéed our onions better (none of the electric models brown meat all that well).

You'll get a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and a recipe booklet. The possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can make inside of the Instant Pot, so be sure to check out the Instant Pot Cookbook for $11.09 as well. It comes with 550 recipes.

The Instant Pot has a 4.6-star rating with over 21,500 reviews, which is just insane.

