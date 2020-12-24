There's no good time to get caught short with a dead car battery, but winter is probably the worst time. Whatever the weather where you are, it's smart to be prepared for emergencies because being stranded is not fun. Thankfully, this one-day sale on Gooloo portable jump starters is coming in clutch with as much as 30% off this Christmas Eve so you can be ready for any eventuality.

A portable jump starter is one of those things that every car should have. Today's sale features a couple of different options, though the cheaper 1200A jump starter should work for the majority of people. It's down to $45 from a regular price of nearer $70.

This model is powerful enough to start cars, motorbikes, lawnmowers, and more (up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines). It also features dual USB ports that can charge your phone using its 18,000mAh battery, which could be a lifesaver if your battery is dead, your tire's flat, and you're in the middle of nowhere.

There are built-in safeguards to protect against over-voltage, overheating, and other unsavory situations. The jump starter also has an LED flashlight with strobe and SOS modes to ensure you can see and be easily seen. The manufacturer includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase, as well as necessary tools like a wall charger, jumper cables, and car charger.

If you need a little more oomph, the upgraded 4000A model is available at $71 off. It works with up to any gas engine and up to 10L diesel engines so it can even get things like RVs, tractors, light-duty trucks, and snowmobiles going. It's also equipped with two USB-A ports as well as a USB-C port that can be used as an input or output.

The sale features a few other options, so it's worth checking out the entire sale to see if there's a specific model that meets your needs. While you won't have it delivered in time for Christmas, you might be glad one day that you made the most of this sale.