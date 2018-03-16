The Galaxy S9 may be the hottest new flagship around, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the absolute best Samsung has to offer. The Galaxy Note 8 continues to be one of the most powerful Android phones you can buy, and even with it being a few months old and no longer being Samsung's latest, current owners are still plenty happy with the phone.

Samsung devices have become infamous over the years for slowing down and showing signs of lag after a few months of regular use, and when you spend nearly $1000 on a smartphone, that's not something you want to encounter.

A few Galaxy Note 8 owners recently got together to talk about whether or not they've experienced any slowness on the phone so far, and this is what they had to say.