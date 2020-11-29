There's no good time to get caught short with a dead car battery, but winter is probably the worst time. Whatever the weather where you are, it's smart to be prepared for emergencies because being stranded is not fun. Thankfully, this one-day sale on Gooloo portable jump starters is coming in clutch with as much as 30% off for Cyber Monday so you can be ready for any eventuality.

Auto essential Gooloo Portable Jump Starters Every vehicle should have one of these battery chargers or jump starters handy in the trunk or glove box just in case. Thanks to this one-day sale, you can save up to 36% while supplies last. Up to 36% off See at Amazon

A portable jump starter is one of those things that every car should have. Today's sale features a couple of different options, though the cheaper 1200A jump starter should work for the majority of people. It's down to $45 from a regular price of nearer $70.

This model is powerful enough to start cars, motorbikes, lawnmowers, and more (up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines). It also features dual USB ports that can charge your phone using its 18,000mAh battery, which could be a lifesaver if your battery is dead, your tire's flat, and you're in the middle of nowhere.

There are built-in safeguards to protect against over-voltage, overheating, and other unsavory situations. The jump starter also has an LED flashlight with strobe and SOS modes to ensure you can see and be easily seen. The manufacturer includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase, as well as necessary tools like a wall charger, jumper cables, and car charger.

If you need a little more oomph, the upgraded 2000A model is available for just $15 more. It works with up to 10L gas or 7L diesel engines so it can even get things like RVs, tractors, and light-duty trucks going and it has a 19,800mAh battery capacity. It's also equipped with two USB-A ports as well as a USB-C port that can be used as an input or output.

While you're getting your vehicle prepared for emergencies, there are a few other products you should keep in mind. A good tire inflator is essential, and you should also keep some basic tools in your trunk. Keep everything organized with something like this to ensure nothing's rolling around while you're driving. It's also a good idea to have a car phone mount to keep your phone in view but out of your hands.