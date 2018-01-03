It won't be too much longer before ads are just part of owning an Echo.
Amazon Alexa has grown and matured substantially since its launch on the original Echo in late 2014. It's gotten better at contextual conversations, picked up additional skills, and has expanded to more hardware than ever before. Now, it looks like 2018 will be the year that ads become part of the Alexa experience.
According to CNBC, multiple sources confirm that Amazon has been in talks with Procter & Gamble and Clorox about letting the companies pay Amazon a fee to promote their products over others when customers use Alexa. For example, if you tell Alexa that you want to buy some toothpaste, one possible response could be "Okay, I can look for a brand, like Colgate. What would you like?"
Top Alexa results could be like paid Google searches.
The idea is similar to what you often see on Google. When searching for something, the top two or three results are typically ads that a company has paid to be the top few results when users search for a certain keyword. It's easy to look past these paid results on a phone or computer, but when interacting with something that's mainly voice-based, chances are you'll go with whatever's suggested first to make the interaction as short as possible.
Along with promoting certain brands when buying products via Alexa, it's also reported that Amazon wants to integrate adds to Alexa's Skills. For example, CNBC says that asking Alexa for help to clean up a mess around the house could result in a certain brand being suggested if it paid money to have that top spot.
One spokesperson states that Amazon doesn't plan on adding advertisements to Alexa, but like it or not, it's hard to believe that this is actually the case. Alexa is booming for Amazon right now, and the company is absolutely going to monetize it in any way possible.
If/when advertisements come to Alexa, will you be inclined to get another smart speaker over one from Amazon?
Ugh. It's just a matter of time before this is everywhere...
Everywhere? Android's been alone for a decade. I still haven't seen an ad on my phone.
You didn't get the lock screen ads from the Google app for Star Wars over the last couple of months? or the Beauty And The Beast audio ads from Google Home last spring? There were pretty widespread reports of it.
No, haven't seen any.
google confirmed that were not ads but recommendations. google has to be paid for that to be called ads
There is nothing in the definition of advertisement that requires money to exchange hands. Any recommendation made by Google Home would classify as an advertisement.
Nope. No ads on my phone.
I hope Google Home doesn't start this crap as well.
Didn't they already start last spring with those Beauty And The Beast ads? "Coming up today, you've got an appointment at 10:30, and did you know Beauty And The Beast is now playing at a theater near you? You've also got lunch at 12:15, and..."
didnt they already say its not ads? https://venturebeat.com/2017/03/16/google-pretends-its-google-home-beaut...
Haven't heard any on my Google Home.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Gotta make money somehow. Living on a 1% profit isn't pleasing investors all that much huh.
If you have paid for it outright, there should be NO ADS
Agreed.
While you've presumably paid outright for a hunk of plastic and electronics, you haven't paid outright for unlimited ad-free service.
Hopefully not for Prime members.
"Sign up for Prime and get free 2-day shipping on any product advertised by Echo!"
It's pretty unlikely I'll hear any ads from Alexa.
It was pretty obvious this was coming from the start, though. You can't invite a salesperson into your home and expect them not to try to sell you things.
I think if they try this on an item that was purchased without a disclosure of ( with ads) they will have a hell of a great class action law suit on their hands as I for one will be joining said law suit, this would be 100% crazy for them to try !
If my echo's start randomly spouting ads and i cant turn off, that will get me to ditch them instantly and replace them with google homes instead (currently still think echo's work better than homes).
Google makes all its money from ads. You actually think Google wouldn't follow suit?
Doesn't matter to me what Alexa recommends, just like the order of Google search results doesn't matter to me.
But it adds unwanted time to the response that you have to listen to.
"Okay, I can look for a brand, like Colgate. What would you like?"
I'm pretty sure I can tolerate the extra time to say that.
Sounds like another good reason to leave those devices at the store or the e-waste drop-off.
You can probably "make a few bucks" selling it. Others have some tolerance to ads.
"Alexa, cancel that order."
Depends on how its done. If I ask Alexa how many ounces in a cup and the response is "I'll tell you right after this message from our sponsor" then that is when I throw the Echo in the trash!
Lmao yup
I would, too. But I seriously doubt that's how they'll do it.
There won't be any ads in my house from these AI devices....just another reason I will keep my head planted firmly in the past and continue to stay away from these things. I have no issue with folks using them, but I will not have anything to do with them.
Ew...
Now I am guessing Amazon will release "ad-free" Echo's and Dot's and other Alexa devices for a bit more extra cost than the regular one's. Something similar to Kindle (ads on lockscreen vs ad-free for a premium)
I don't think they will be ads in the traditional sense of the word. As the article mentioned, companies will pay to have their brands pushed to the front just like in any store you go to. Go to the grocery store, come paid for that display in that prime spot, kellogs paid for their cereal to be in just the right shelf. It will probably be just like the atlrticle meantioned. Hey Alexa, order me toothpaste and paper towels. Alexa then says, I can order Colgate and Bounty. They carry other brands but she starts there. I don't find it a big deal. Now if I have to get a 30 seconds add before she gives me the weather or traffic, I'll have a problem.
I got an Echo Dot for Christmas and the searches are crap. If I start hearing ads, I'll just unplug it and throw it in a drawer. No loss.
May be they are going to introduce the speaker with "Special Offers" at a lower price.
You know that echo can listen in. If it hears you getting it on, it might blurt out an ad for ky or Trojan.
If an Echo does that without the hot word being uttered, all hell will break loose.
Too many devices spying on us now, and I don't think it's just to see what ads to play.
