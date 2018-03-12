In Google's neverending quest to create the perfect messaging service, Allo is one of its most interesting attempts. There's a lot that Allo gets right, but at the same time, there are features that are totally absent that you can find in Hangouts and Google Voice.
Allo finally got a web client last August, and while this was a step forward, it has one big caveat — you need to have your phone turned on and connected to data/Wi-Fi in order for it to work. Thankfully, according to the head of Google Duo, Justin Uberti, this is something that should be changing in the near future.
When asked about this on Twitter, Uberti said:
Yes, we are in the process of migrating the backend system to support completely independent devices.— Justin Uberti (@juberti) March 8, 2018
Once Google implements this change, you should be able to use Allo on your computer without having to touch your phone. This is something that should have been there in the first place, but as the saying goes, better late than never.