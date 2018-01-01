Wireless Android Auto is almost here.
In November of 2016, Android Auto became a lot more accessible with the ability to run the car-centric version of the OS directly on your phone without the need for a compatible receiver. Android Auto receives do have the advantage of offering a larger display and being a more seamless integration into your vehicle, but the disadvantage is that they require your phone to be plugged into your car.
Thanks to JVC Kenwood, this won't be an issue for too much longer. The company will be showcasing two new Android Auto receivers at CES 2018, and they'll be the first ones that allow you to run Android Auto wirelessly without having to plug your phone into them.
Exact specs are mostly unknown, but CNET reports that both units will come equipped with 1280 x 720 HD displays and support for Apple CarPlay as well.
The current wired method of using Android Auto works fine, but the advantage of going wireless means that you can run Android Auto on your receiver and have a free port on your phone for fast-charging while on the way to work.
Pricing and availability for the JVC Kenwood Android Auto receivers is unknown, but we'll have all these details and much more in just a few short days.
Reader comments
Price tag to match
I have a 2013 Ram 1500. The navigation system is like 1999 technology. Would love to be able to replace the screen with Android Auto and have this wireless technology.
Is this what this article is talking about? Or is this just for new vehicles?
Yep! These are aftermarket receivers that you can purchase to install on a vehicle you already own.
Yes, they are talking about new head units that you can install in older or newer vehicles that can be replaced.
It's about time! They should open up the search abilities too. They've really limited the usefulness of Google assistant in Android auto.