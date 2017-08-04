Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time scoring you a sweet deal on the excellent Honor 8 smartphone!
Odds are that you've heard of the Honor 8 by now, and if you're in the market for one you won't want to miss this deal. Right now you can pick up an unlocked 32GB version of the popular smartphone for just $259, which is a savings of around $140 from its normal price. With its 5.2-inch screen and dual camera setup, the Honor 8 has features that beginners and advanced users will love. The phone offers great battery life and recharges via USB-C, and it was recently updated to Android 7.0 and EMUI 5.
This price is only available for the Sapphire Blue version of the phone, but some of the other colors are on sale as well. Stop delaying and pick one of these up for yourself today!
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Hope this means even bigger sales are coming for the Mate 9
I thought about getting this but I'm not certain Huawei will update it to 8.0 so that's a bit concerning.
I purchased a blue one yesterday for my mother. I paid $267 for a brand new 32gb unlocked US version. I logged into Amazon and pulled up the Honor 8 in blue. The price was $299. I used Wikibuy extension in Chrome which found the item cheaper from jet.com. Since I was new to Jet.com, I managed to get two discounts totaling $132 with free shipping and no tax. Not a bad deal for such an awesome phone. I was waiting since mid March for the price of this phone to drop. I'm glad I was patient.
Great phone. Been using it since November. No complaints.
Want be a Honor 8 pro U.S. Version so you better get this Honor 8 for cheap while supplies last😂😂
It just doesn't work on Verizon. 8-(
Using this phone since December. Quite a few times have thought of shifting to OP3T but the camera, build and speed keeps me happier with my Honor 8!
This is a solid phone and a great deal.
Last year I bought the Galaxy S7 Edge (returned after a month), then the HTC 10, then at the end of the year the Honor 8.
I returned the Galaxy because of the bootloader and rooting issues on the Qualcomm model. I missed the camera, wireless charging and taking it in the pool.
But I've been the happiest with the Honor 8. And not because of price, just in general.
I saw this yesterday at night. Grabbed one in blue for $349 with taxes and shipping (international). I can't wait to receive it! Now on the hunt for a case.
For that price, I would pay a little more to pick the oneplus.
This is a GREAT phone. I bought this on New Year's Eve at Best Buy for $280. I've always thought the haters of the EMUI were overly critical. It really isn't that bad, especially since the emui 5.0 update. Just for some background I've been pretty much stock with all of my previous phones: either unlocked Motorola's or phones running Cyanogen. 4 months later and I am still loving it.
So you'd recommend this over a $230 G5 Plus?
In camera, I'm sure that it will beat it but the G5 Plus apparently beats it in battery life.
I think it goes back to what is most important to you.
In speed Honor 8 is better, it also has NFC and infrared (for remote control of things). So yeah, it does go back to what is important to them.
Camera performance is one of the top priorities for this phone purchase. Most phones do fine in good light, so I'm more concerned about speed and low-light. Speed = not just shutter speed, but pocket-to-photo speed too. It also still needs to be a decent enough Android device to last for at least two years, good battery life, etc., but the camera is more important to me than (mostly) stock Android, or some of the extra Moto stuff on the G5 Plus (like Active Display or whatever it's called....Lumia Glance lol). I'd even be okay with being behind on software updates if the camera was significantly better. Due to the price range, I was cross-shopping the G5 Plus, the Xperia X, and (now) the Honor 8.
Honor 8 or Huawei 6x?
A comparsion between the 2 here gave a nod to the 8 but it depends what is important to you.
Check out the article here: http://www.androidcentral.com/honor-6x-vs-honor-8-which-offers-better-va...
Only reason for 6x is slightly bigger screen and battery. Other than that (speed, camera, etc) I'd go with the 8.
have this phone and absolutely LOVE IT!..
Deets! I want deets! Debating between this, Axon 7, and waiting for Axon 8 or Honor 8 Pro to be announced in US... or Le Max3.
Its on display at Best Buy and Amazon carries it. I bet there are people who have purchased this phone that don't live in China and have never heard of A/C before. :)
Odds are no one outside A/C and China has ever heard Honor 8.
Stupid comment is stupid
Hey guys! Have you heard of my phone?
It was $262 for about a day before going back up to $277. Waiting for it to dip $250
Waited too long, looks like it's sold out.
It was $224 for the 64gb previously.
Worth the price premium over the G5 Plus? How does this compare to an Xperia X for $270?
Great phone, at almost any price.
Great deal for a solid phone!