The Essential Phone proves nearly impossible to repair, earning a 1/10 score from iFixit.
Part of the reason the Essential Phone stands out from the crowd is its unique materials. There isn't any other device on the market using a titanium frame or ceramic back, due to how difficult these materials are to source. Besides just being sturdy and adding to shipping delays, the unique materials also mean the phone will never be user-servicable.
iFixit did its customary teardown of the Essential Phone and the results are, to put it delicately, not great. Before the iFixit team could even get into the device, the device had to be frozen with super cold aerosol, then reheated to stress the adhesive holding the ceramic back onto the phone. Once this was done, it was discovered that is the wrong way to get into the phone, and the team began working on removing the display, which cracked in the process.
iFixit's standard phone repair kit — ironicly named the Essential Electronics Tool Kit — wasn't up to the job, and even more specialized tools had to be used. The battery was secured in place with a stretchy adhesive, so it wouldn't be too difficult to remove and replace, after the harrowing journey it takes to get to it. Elsewhere, the USB-C port is soldered to the motherboard, so there's no replacing it. That's especially concerning due to the extra wear and tear the port will endure since the phone lacks a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Inside, the phone sports mostly Qualcomm components, with Samsung supplying the storage module and RAM.
There's really no other way to say this, but no user is going to be able to repair the Essential Phone. With Essential partnering with Best Buy, Sprint, and other retailers, there is already a support network for customers that run into problems with the device. Definitely give those a try before blasting your phone with super cold aerosol.
I'm really surprised the iFixIt crew went in through the back. There's more than one video showing the chassis construction and how the ceramic panel fits on. I suspect any repairs will have to go back to the company.
That's a bummer, however with phones being super thin and waterproofing being a requirement now, the DIY repair crew has been rendered obsolete. If we don't care about IP-whatever certification and thin phones, we could get back to user-serviceable components.
Well, the essential phone isn't water resistant (waterproofing isn't a thing in phones) and is 7.8mm versus, for example, the Oneplus 5 which is 7.3mm and very user serviceable, scoring a 7/10 from iFixit...
I'm not necessarily saying there aren't legit reasons for them to do such a bad job from a repairability standpoint (especially if you consider cost cutting a legit reason), but water resistance and thinness aren't really that arguable here.
Hmmm. A good case is in order And try to avoid bending usb on entry re-entry ..
To bad there aren't any case. I bought a generic sleeve for the phone.
I've never repaired my own before and don't plan on starting. Never had need of a repair in 20 years of owning various units. But I think I'd be pleased not unhappy with this knowledge because it shows just how solid this device really is. Sounds like it's built like a tank and that's a good thing imo.
It doesn't necessarily just impact user repairs though. In a ship environment you could be talking about the difference between $50 worth of labour versus $150 or $200 worth of labour... Or the phone simply being beyond economical repair despite it only needing something as simple as a new battery or USB port. Which is insane.
Love the phone. Hate customer service. This is probably the most solid built phone I have ever owned.
But none of this matter if I can actually return it. It's been a nightmare just to be told they have to "mail" a return label 🙄🙄.
Built after looking again at the Note 8 the build pales in comparison. And I absolutely love the Note 8 so I'm unbiased in the comparison.
I bought the Essential PH-1. I love the build. Hate the fingerprint magnet back, but I skin or put all my phones in a case.
I don't plan on repairing my own phone. That's why I bought the two year $99 insurance with the phone. Cheapest insurance to buy since over two years it works out the be about $4.20 a month.
The last phone I repaired was my daughter's Galaxy S4 camera module. I've never replaced a screen.
For the iFixIt team, why on earth would you try to go through the back?
The exploded assembly view of the phone on the Essential site shows front facing screws holding the motherboard in place.
So getting the phone apart is a task you should attempt by removing the screen.