Part of the reason the Essential Phone stands out from the crowd is its unique materials. There isn't any other device on the market using a titanium frame or ceramic back, due to how difficult these materials are to source. Besides just being sturdy and adding to shipping delays, the unique materials also mean the phone will never be user-servicable.

iFixit did its customary teardown of the Essential Phone and the results are, to put it delicately, not great. Before the iFixit team could even get into the device, the device had to be frozen with super cold aerosol, then reheated to stress the adhesive holding the ceramic back onto the phone. Once this was done, it was discovered that is the wrong way to get into the phone, and the team began working on removing the display, which cracked in the process.

iFixit's standard phone repair kit — ironicly named the Essential Electronics Tool Kit — wasn't up to the job, and even more specialized tools had to be used. The battery was secured in place with a stretchy adhesive, so it wouldn't be too difficult to remove and replace, after the harrowing journey it takes to get to it. Elsewhere, the USB-C port is soldered to the motherboard, so there's no replacing it. That's especially concerning due to the extra wear and tear the port will endure since the phone lacks a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Inside, the phone sports mostly Qualcomm components, with Samsung supplying the storage module and RAM.

There's really no other way to say this, but no user is going to be able to repair the Essential Phone. With Essential partnering with Best Buy, Sprint, and other retailers, there is already a support network for customers that run into problems with the device. Definitely give those a try before blasting your phone with super cold aerosol.

