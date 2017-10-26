Last year's Pixel is still a great phone, and this is why some of our forum users are choosing to keep their's rather than upgrade to the Pixel 2.

Unless you've been living under the world's largest rock for the past few days, you've probably heard a thing or two about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google's latest flagships do bring a lot to the table, but between potential screen burn-in on the XL model, hissing/clicking sounds with the regular Pixel 2, and plenty more, the decision to hand over $650 or $850 for either phone might be more difficult than you were initially anticipating.

Last year's Google Pixel is still an incredibly good phone, and although it may not be the newest or flashiest device around, there's an argument to be made for holding onto it for at least another year if you already own one.

Some of our forum users recently dived into this very conversation, and here's what some of you had to say.

Technocratic71 10-24-2017 09:53 PM “ I don't have an OG Pixel XL, but I'm thinking of getting one, especially with all of the screen issues with the 2XL Reply

Rocketsaucev2 10-25-2017 05:07 AM “ Definitely keeping mine. Software is more important to me than hardware and this phone can't be beat. Theming with Andromeda is such a treat to use without root and it really gave the look something extra especially since I wasn't a huge fan of the white out everywhere Reply

Amb312 10-25-2017 06:17 AM “ I had pre-ordered but kept flipping on whether I want a pixel2 XL or note 8. I cancelled my order Monday. I was involved in the note 7 fiasco and I just can't do it again. My OG Pixel works great so I will hold on to it for awhile longer. We'll see if anything excites me or if there is a good deal down the road. Reply

Gdraft#WN 10-25-2017 11:54 AM “ Keeping mine. As the saying goes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" My XL is not broke, and runs like it did on day 1 (over a year ago). I can count on one hand the number of times I have turned it off (usually when I am not paying attention and trying to quickly turn the volume up or down and hold the wrong button) but I am sure a Sammy Troll will say that this is a bug and that I should... Reply

There's still plenty more that can be said here, so we'd like to know – will you be keeping your 2016 Pixel/Pixel XL for another year?

Join the conversation in the forums!