Last year's Pixel is still a great phone, and this is why some of our forum users are choosing to keep their's rather than upgrade to the Pixel 2.
Unless you've been living under the world's largest rock for the past few days, you've probably heard a thing or two about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google's latest flagships do bring a lot to the table, but between potential screen burn-in on the XL model, hissing/clicking sounds with the regular Pixel 2, and plenty more, the decision to hand over $650 or $850 for either phone might be more difficult than you were initially anticipating.
Last year's Google Pixel is still an incredibly good phone, and although it may not be the newest or flashiest device around, there's an argument to be made for holding onto it for at least another year if you already own one.
Some of our forum users recently dived into this very conversation, and here's what some of you had to say.
Technocratic7110-24-2017 09:53 PM“
I don't have an OG Pixel XL, but I'm thinking of getting one, especially with all of the screen issues with the 2XLReply
Rocketsaucev210-25-2017 05:07 AM“
Definitely keeping mine. Software is more important to me than hardware and this phone can't be beat. Theming with Andromeda is such a treat to use without root and it really gave the look something extra especially since I wasn't a huge fan of the white out everywhereReply
Amb31210-25-2017 06:17 AM“
I had pre-ordered but kept flipping on whether I want a pixel2 XL or note 8. I cancelled my order Monday. I was involved in the note 7 fiasco and I just can't do it again. My OG Pixel works great so I will hold on to it for awhile longer. We'll see if anything excites me or if there is a good deal down the road.Reply
Gdraft#WN10-25-2017 11:54 AM“
Keeping mine. As the saying goes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" My XL is not broke, and runs like it did on day 1 (over a year ago). I can count on one hand the number of times I have turned it off (usually when I am not paying attention and trying to quickly turn the volume up or down and hold the wrong button) but I am sure a Sammy Troll will say that this is a bug and that I should...Reply
There's still plenty more that can be said here, so we'd like to know – will you be keeping your 2016 Pixel/Pixel XL for another year?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Reader comments
Keeping my really blue Pixel
I'm wondering what's this mystery 3rd pixel device google has floating around. Not sure how true it is, but I've been reading whispers of another pixel due to drop sometime mid 2018. Anyone else hear about this???
How is the battery on the original Pixel XL? Want to get a replacement for my Priv until the KEYtwo or Pixel 2 XL issues get sorted out.
I'll keep my XL for insurance if the XL 2 gives me problems I'll send it back. I just have to try it for myself cause the burn in is not happening to everyone. The colors, viewing angles, blue tint wouldn't bother me.
To put it another way, the Pixel 2s are NOT the best Android phones you can buy.
AC needs to delete that article and hope everyone forgets it was ever written.
I think we're also forgetting all the problems the original XL had, mainly bluetooth. That's one reason why I never purchased one (that, and the price)
I was going to mention that, too. Google phones have never been trouble-free. From what I read, the Pixel and Pixel XL still don't have bluetooth problems resolved well after a year. And that's not the only serious problem the Pixel phones had.
Yeah, every phone can have problems, but most get solved.
I agree on the Bluetooth thing but otherwise, the Pixel has been a great phone.
LOL, I have a stalker who follows me around and downvotes all my comments. Nice life you have there, stalker.
You have no leg to stand on. You stalk every pixel article to shitpost Andrew like a petulant prick.
He deserves it. Actually, AC deserves it more for publishing it. An editor with integrity would have read Andrew's article and told him, "Seriously? You can't really justify this conclusion. Go back and rewrite it."
I have no idea what you are talking about, but you have me mistaken. I am not the one!
I read your comment as a normal comment and just offered my thoughts on it. I don't even always note who makes what comment sometimes.
I wasn't referring to you. I don't know who does it, but he/she does it to every comment, no matter what I say.
I'm just glad that Samsung's Note 7 woes of last year is no longer the focus of AC's ire. It's Google's turn.
Keeping mine..still an awesome phone.. charges fast,battery lasts long. And its made by htc..
Cancelled my 2 XL order, keeping my original. My only complaint with the OG XL is the radio is much weaker than my 6P when I put them side by side.
Here is my two cents. I am getting the Pixel 2 XL and fully believe that Google will do what is right in order to fix any issues. Look at how they handled the 6P and Android 8.0 update. If you had a Nexus 6P and under Google Warranty, they replaced it with a Brand New Pixel XL.
Not all of them though. It was a small window when they did that exchange, so In my case, I missed it. :-( Back to subject, warranties are there for a reason. So, if I had (or will have) a Pixel 2 XL with those issue, I'll know Google will fix that post haste.
That's kinda where I'm at currently.
Seems like used prices for the original Pixel/Pixel XL's have been slowly going up. I was thinking for getting myself either one as a hedge as my Nexus 6P (and 5X) are growing long on the tooth.
The 5x I got my wife was crippled by that snapdragon 808 sadly, physical build wise she loved it.
What is the point of all of these "articles"? If I wanted to read the forums, which I do, I would just go there, which I do. Why do you have keep previewing comments from the forum?
I think it's just a way to get more people into the forums. I'm seeing that most, if not all of the MoNa sites do this.
Has Android Central had a fall-out with Google? Nothing but pieces about why you shouldn't buy the Pixel 2 XL. I think we've got the message now.
Maybe they're trying to win back some credibility after the ridiculous article that said these were the best Android phones you can buy.