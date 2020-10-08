While we're all hoping for and expecting some killer Prime Day deals on Amazon's Fire TV hardware, you don't have to wait until next week to score a saving. Today only, Woot is offering the Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 while supplies last. That's half off the regular price for the 1080p streaming device, though the sale is slated to end tonight and could sell out much sooner than that.

Half off Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon's Fire TV Stick can help you cut the cord, with access to services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. This model includes the updated Alexa voice remote and is down to its best price since Black Friday at Woot today only. $19.99 $39.99 $20 off See at Woot

Consider how expensive your monthly cable bill is, and then think of everything else you could be using that money on instead. You might think you'd be bored without being able to mindlessly flick through channels whenever you'd like, but you'll soon find that only gives you more control over what you're watching, rather than less.

The Fire TV Stick streaming media player is one device that can help take the place of your cable box. Amazon's plug-in HD streaming hardware provides you with quick and easy access to popular services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more. Its remote is Alexa-enabled, which means that you can speak to it and get your favorite shows played without having to search for them manually. The device supports a picture quality up to 1080p as well as Dolby Audio.

Though this 2nd-gen model has just been replaced by a new 2020 model, it's still a more than capable device for your day-to-day streaming needs. At $20, it's one of the best Prime Day Amazon device deals around right now. It's worth picking one up for every non-smart TV in the house at this price.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.