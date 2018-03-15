CES 2018 is where Google showed off its new Assistant-powered Smart Displays for the first time, and a couple months following their initial unveiling, you can finally pre-order LG's stab at this new product category.
Currently available on B&H's website, you can pre-order the wonderfully named "LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Speaker With Touchscreen" for $296.99. You'll get free expedited shipping, and if you live outside New York or New Jersey, you won't have to pay any tax.
In addition to this, B&H is also accepting pre-orders for LG's non-touchscreen Google Assistant speaker. Pricing for this is set at $196.99, and you'll also find free expedited shipping with the same tax setup.
B&H simply says that these new gadgets are "coming soon", so it's unclear when we'll actually be able to get our hands on them. LG has also yet to make any comment regarding their availability, so it's really anyone's guess at this point.
I'll personally be passing on LG's Smart Display in favor of either Lenovo's option or whatever Google announces later in the year, but for folks that want to get their hands on a Smart Display ASAP, the link is waiting for you below.