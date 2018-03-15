CES 2018 is where Google showed off its new Assistant-powered Smart Displays for the first time, and a couple months following their initial unveiling, you can finally pre-order LG's stab at this new product category.

Currently available on B&H's website, you can pre-order the wonderfully named "LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Speaker With Touchscreen" for $296.99. You'll get free expedited shipping, and if you live outside New York or New Jersey, you won't have to pay any tax. In addition to this, B&H is also accepting pre-orders for LG's non-touchscreen Google Assistant speaker. Pricing for this is set at $196.99, and you'll also find free expedited shipping with the same tax setup.