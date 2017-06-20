Supply is extremely limited, so you have to act fast.
OnePlus isn't completely opening up sales of the OnePlus 5 until June 27, but if you were watching the launch event (or are reading this article) you'll know that OnePlus has decided to open up an early order page where fans can be the first to get their OnePlus 5 before the official launch date. Outside of those who go to a pop-up shop in the next few days, if you order right away you'll be among the first in the world to have a OnePlus 5; perhaps even before June 27.
To get your order in, all you have to do is:
- Visit the OnePlus "early drop" page at oneplus.net/early-drop
- In the box, enter code Clearer Photos and hit "Go"
- Choose 6GB/64GB ($479) or 8GB/128GB ($539) model
- Confirm your payment details.
If you don't submit an order in time before the very real possibility that OnePlus sells out of its first batch, your other option is to go to one of the OnePlus 5 pop-up shops in one of several cities including New York, London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. Pop-up stores will be open on June 21, with the exception of New York City, which is open on June 20.
Full-on orders open up around the world for real on June 27, where we expect a larger number of phones to be available.
