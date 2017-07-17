You now have even more ways to pay.

Samsung is continuing to build partnerships to drive even more payments through Samsung Pay, adding PayPal support. Now you can make tap-to-pay purchases all over the U.S. and fund them with your PayPal balance, rather than adding your credit and debit cards individually to both services. You'll still continue to earn rewards through Samsung Pay as well.

Even though PayPal actually has its own in-store purchasing system, it's nowhere near as pervasive or simple as just using the existing payment terminals found in pretty much every store today. For those who typically use PayPal for online purchases, they can now seamlessly take that system to stores now as well.

This is a win-win for both companies.

This deal goes beyond in-store payments, though, and seriously benefits Samsung. The partnership also means that merchants will be able to accept Samsung Pay for in-app and online payments through PayPal's Braintree payments service. So as long as a company is using Braintree, it will be a seamless move to accept Samsung Pay payments from people with modern Samsung phones using their app or website.

Much in the same way that Samsung is ahead of PayPal when it comes to in-store payments, PayPal's Braintree is far ahead of Samsung Pay's online payment system. It's a win-win, really.

