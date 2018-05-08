Back at CES 2018, LG announced a pile of premium televisions with large displays, a new Alpha 9 processor, and support for the Google Assistant. Those TVs have been up for sale for some time, but now the Assistant is finally being enabled on them.

With the Google Assistant, you'll be able to press a button on your remote to ask questions about the weather, upcoming calendar appointments, control your smart light bulbs, and anything else you use the Assistant for.

The Google Assistant is joining LG's own ThinQ AI system, and this can still be used for more TV specific controls – such as turning off your TV, changing the picture mode, or switching to a different input.

According to LG, the Google Assistant is currently live on its SK9500, SK9000, and SK8000 UHD televisions, as well as its Signature W8, C8, E8, and B8 OLED options.

