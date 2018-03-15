You can now talk to Google Assistant in Hindi

The Google Assistant is truly Indian, it's your helpful dost that speaks our language and understands the things you care about, from finding biryani recipes, to pulling up the latest cricket score, or finding directions to the nearest ATM.

In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google. Once an action is built, you can just say "Ok Google, talk to" and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant.