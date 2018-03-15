You can now talk to Google Assistant in Hindi

Google announced Hindi support for the Google Assistant at the start of the year, but the feature was limited to a few queries. That's changing today, as Google is rolling out the full-fledged Assistant tailored for Hindi-speaking users. Assistant in Hindi is now available on all phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above, and is coming soon to devices running Lollipop, as well as iPhones and Android Go phones.
You'll be able to do the same things as the English version of Assistant — finding directions to nearby restaurants or nearby points of interest, getting score updates, setting an alarm or a reminder, or seeing your calendar entries. The main difference now is that you can ask those queries in Hindi, and the Assistant will not only understand your question, but respond to you in Hindi as well.
From Google Assistant's Technical Program Manager Purvi Shah:
The Google Assistant is truly Indian, it's your helpful dost that speaks our language and understands the things you care about, from finding biryani recipes, to pulling up the latest cricket score, or finding directions to the nearest ATM.
In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google. Once an action is built, you can just say "Ok Google, talk to" and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant.
In addition to full compatibility for Hindi, Google is also enabling Actions on Google for the Hindi Assistant, through which developers can build additional actions for the virtual assistant.
Google has rolled out a site that gives you an overview of all the actions that are possible with the Hindi Assistant. Here's a look at some of the actions detailed:
- Sabse kareeb Punjabi restaurant kahaan hain?
- Dadar tak pahunchne mein kitna samay lagega?
- Cricket ka score kya hain?
- Kal subah mujhe saat baje jagaao
- Selfie kheencho
- Daddy ko SMS bhejo "5 minutes mein pahunchenge"
Hit up the link below to take a look, and let me know how you're liking the Hindi Assistant in the comments.