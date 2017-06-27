One less restriction to joining Project Fi.

Project Fi has made a small, but important, change to the way it operates, opening up the service to those who use paid G Suite accounts rather than just consumer-grade Google accounts. Now businesses or families who have opted to pay for G Suite accounts and use a custom domain can get in on Project Fi rather than create a second account just for their Fi service.

Project Fi is now compatible with @gsuite accounts (you@yourdomain.com). 🙌 Learn more about enabling here → https://t.co/2Brq8UL8cl pic.twitter.com/KcLsxD1l9C — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 27, 2017

Now this still creates a hassle if you chose to use Fi on a secondary account to start and now have to switch it over, but going forward this is at least one more restriction dropped in a long list of issues where G Suite isn't up to speed with the capabilities of a free Google account. Combine the new G Suite compatibility with Project Fi's group plans, and you could see this being a good option for people who want to use Project Fi for a business phone line.

If you're not the administrator of your G Suite account, you'll need to have the admin turn on Project Fi access manually — it isn't turned on by default.