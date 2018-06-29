A few days after it was first announced on June 21, AT&T's officially launched its WatchTV streaming service.

For just $15/month with no annual contract, WatchTV gives you access to 31 live channels and 15,000+ shows and movies you can watch on-demand. Big names like Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, and TBS are on WatchTV from day one, and coming soon, the service will add Comedy Central, VH1, BET, and more.

At launch, WatchTV has official apps for Android, iOS, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. For the time being, there are no Roku or Android TV apps.

Anyone can sign up for WatchTV starting today, and if you're an AT&T Unlimited & More subscriber, you can link your account to get WatchTV for free.

