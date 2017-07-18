Nothing in Snapchat can ever just work as you expect.

Snapchat is known for arbitrary limitations throughout its interface, but in general that's part of the fun. But one barrier is being lifted today with the announcement that you can now record 60-second long videos ... well, sort of. Rather than limiting you to just 10 seconds of recording at a time, if you continue to hold the capture button you'll now record six 10-second clips in a row continuously.

As you continue to hold for longer captures, the 10-second clips will line up in chronological order on the screen, giving you what is effectively a continuous 60-second clip but with the ability to selectively delete 10-second chunks. The clips you save will always be sent chronologically, but this at least gives you freedom to capture a longer video and select the portion you actually want, rather than being locked into timing it just right for a single 10-second video.

Of course the best way to handle the frustration of not being able to record longer would be to simply let people trim their video clips to any length ... but then again this is Snapchat we're talking about here. Today's change to Multi-Snap recording is at least a step in the right direction. The latest update will be available on Android soon, though it's launching for iOS users today.