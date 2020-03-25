What you need to know
- The iOS and Android apps for YouTube Music are getting a new lyrics page.
- It'll show a static version of lyrics for the song.
- This means that they won't scroll through automatically as the song plays.
Google has been working on a redesign of the YouTube Music playback screen, and it's now rolling out a new lyrics page for the iOS and Android apps.
When you're now listening to a track, you can click on a small "i" icon to the bottom left, which will throw up the lyrics screen. Unfortunately, unlike its competitors, YouTube Music's implementation is static. This means that while the Spotify app, for example, will automatically scroll through the lyrics as the song progresses, with YouTube Music, you'll need to do that by hand.
You can check out what it looks like to the right.
As The Verge discovered, though, not all songs have lyrics available. The feature is also not available in the YouTube Music web app, though Google says it's working on changing that soon.
The company has been hard at working improving the service in recent months; it's also added seamless switching between the audio and video versions of a song, and you can now also upload your own tracks to the YouTube Music library, something the company calls "music locker."
YouTube Music review: A mixtape full of promise
Learn how to work Google Duo like a boss
Google Duo is a solid yet simple video chat app that is available across several platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Yet despite how simple it is, there are a number of useful tips and tricks to be learned to get the most out of the app. We'll walk you through the top 15.
YouTube switches to SD quality by default globally in response to COVID-19
Last week YouTube began limiting videos to standard definition by default in European countries to help lessen the strain on the internet. Beginning today, it is making the change worldwide, but users will still be able to switch to high definition by selecting it from the settings.
Sign up for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 before it launches
OnePlus has opened up applications for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 ahead of the launch. Applications are open to all and you'll even get to keep the phone as long as your review meets the requirements.
These teleconferencing apps may actually improve meeting today and beyond
Meetings are almost always a hassle, especially if you are trying to hold a teleconference where there's more than just one or two attendees. Luckily, there are plenty of apps and services that make this a bit less of a headache, allowing you to get get the meeting up and running without any issues.