- You can now buy the Stadia Controller on the Google Store for $69.
- It used to only be available when purchasing the Founder's Edition.
- The controller comes in Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi.
When Google launched the Stadia Founder's Edition earlier this month, it made an interesting decision by only allowing you to purchase extra controllers during your transaction for the Founder's Edition. In other words, if you completed your purchase for the Founder's Edition and later decided you wanted another controller, you were out of luck.
Thankfully, Google's rolling that odd move back and now allowing you to purchase the Stadia Controller on its own.
All three of the colors are available, including Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi. If you want the striking Night Blue colorway, you'll need to pony up the $129 for the Founder's Edition.
Speaking of which, Google does give a little warning on the Stadia Controller's product page that buying just the controller won't give you instant access to Stadia. It reads:
You won't be able to play Stadia right away just by purchasing the Stadia Controller. Only purchase the Stadia Controller on its own if you already have access to Stadia through Founder's Edition and are looking for a second controller, or if you have access through a Buddy Pass and want to use the Stadia Controller.
Shipping is free for the controller and it's expected to be delivered in November.
