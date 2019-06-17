When Google launched the Stadia Founder's Edition earlier this month, it made an interesting decision by only allowing you to purchase extra controllers during your transaction for the Founder's Edition. In other words, if you completed your purchase for the Founder's Edition and later decided you wanted another controller, you were out of luck.

Thankfully, Google's rolling that odd move back and now allowing you to purchase the Stadia Controller on its own.

All three of the colors are available, including Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi. If you want the striking Night Blue colorway, you'll need to pony up the $129 for the Founder's Edition.

Speaking of which, Google does give a little warning on the Stadia Controller's product page that buying just the controller won't give you instant access to Stadia. It reads: