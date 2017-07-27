The Elder Scrolls: Legends made its debut on the PC back in March, and the strategy card game is now available on Android with the Heroes of Skyrim expansion in tow. The free-to-play title features cards based on characters from the Elder Scrolls franchise, and you'll be able to play against online opponents or with an AI.

Here's a look at what's on offer with the game:

PLAY ON YOUR OWN: Story mode provides hours of solo gameplay in which you'll earn new Legends cards, decks, and packs. Or draft a deck from scratch and battle a series of computer opponents.

PLAY AGAINST OTHERS: Test your decks against friends, challenge online opponents in ranked play, or draft a deck from scratch and battle other players who have done the same.

PICK YOUR BATTLES: Legends gameplay features a divided battlefield with "lanes" that deepen your strategy options.

LEVEL UP! You can upgrade certain cards in Legends by winning games with decks that contain them. Level up your cards to improve your decks, give you more flexibility, and tailor them to your play style.

If you're interested in taking a look, head to the Play Store to download The Elder Scrolls: Legends.