Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+ yesterday at Mobile World Congress , with both phones set to go on sale in the U.S. starting March 16. The company hasn't detailed availability or pricing information for the Indian market, but customers interested in getting their hands on Samsung's latest can pre-book the Galaxy S9 and S9+ by paying a ₹2,000 advance .

The pre-booking page gives us a first look at the color options that will be sold in the country at launch. Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, and Coral Blue color variants, but if you're interested in the 256GB storage variant, you'll have to go with the Midnight Black option. Both the Lilac Purple and Coral Blue are limited to the 64GB storage model.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 platform in the U.S., but Samsung sells the Exynos-powered variants in India, and the country should be one of the first markets to feature the Exynos 9810. And unlike previous years, there are marked differences between the Galaxy S9 and the larger S9+. The latter comes with 6GB of RAM (the standard S9 gets 4GB), and has a secondary camera sensor with a telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S9+: Which should you buy?

Talking about the camera, Samsung has introduced an all-new module with adjustable aperture, with both phones featuring the new sensor. If you've settled in on a particular variant of the Galaxy S9 or S9+, you can now hit up Samsung's store to pre-book the phone.

Here's how it works: you'll need to head to Samsung India's store, select the variant you're interested in and the color option, and hit the Pre-book Now button. You'll have to sign into your Samsung account and furnish your phone number as well as the delivery address, and pay ₹2,000 during checkout.

After paying the amount, you'll receive a coupon code that you can be adjusted against the final bill when you're picking up the device. Essentially, you're paying the amount to be one of the first to receive the Galaxy S9 in India. The pre-booking offer is also available from select Samsung stores across the country.

Samsung is expected to detail Indian availability and pricing sometime next week, but if you've dialed in on a particular variant of the Galaxy S9 or S9+, head to Samsung India's store from the link below to pre-book your device.

See at Samsung India