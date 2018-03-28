When Google released the Home Mini, it received a lot of criticism for not including a 3.5mm headphone jack so you could connect it to another, more powerful speaker. This is one big advantage the Echo Dot has over the Home Mini, but that conversation is now changing with the ability to stream audio from Google Homes to Bluetooth speakers.

Prior to this update, users have only been able to send audio to Home speakers using Bluetooth on phones. However, with today's update, you can now send audio from Home devices to other Bluetooth-enabled speakers.

To get started, simply go the device settings in the Home app and follow the instructions for pairing your Bluetooth speakers to your Google Home. Once this is done, you can either have your Bluetooth speaker replace audio output from your Google Home or add it to an audio group and quickly get multi-room audio.

You'll still need to talk to your Home speaker to perform voice commands, but even so, this is a great feature to have. I imagine most people will use this with the Home Mini, but it also works on the regular Home and Home Max.